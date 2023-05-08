2023 Senior Games

2023 Senior Games will take place June 3-July 6, 2023

Mark your calendar and start “training” now for the 2023 Games.



The goal of Senior Games is to promote the benefits of remaining active and physically fit as we age and to encourage all adults over 50 to adopt a healthy lifestyle. Festivities will start with an opening breakfast and health fair along with the torch lighting ceremony with the Mayor of Fort Wayne. The Senior Games Brochure is now available! Click on graphic below to see the schedule and rules. Past participants will receive a brochure by mail. If you'd like to be added to the mailing list, please call 427-6000. REGISTRATION WILL BEGIN ON MONDAY, MAY 8, 2023.





Rules & Results



The 2023 RULES for all Senior Games events are NOW available. Please review them prior to your participation.







Registration begins on Monday, May 8, 2023.



Volunteers NEEDED



We are looking for additional Senior Games Volunteers. If you are interested, contact Josh (260-427-6465).









Holly Small's husband carried the torch in memory of her along with Joe Sowder as the past Senior Games Champions!



