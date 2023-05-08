     Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
     YouTube Instagram POD CAST2

  2. Home
  3. Facilities
  4. Community Center
  5. Senior Games

 IMG 0563 sm     

 

2023 Senior Games

2023 Senior Games will take place June 3-July 6, 2023

Mark your calendar and start “training” now for the 2023 Games. 

The goal of Senior Games is to promote the benefits of remaining active and physically fit as we age and to encourage all adults over 50 to adopt a healthy lifestyle. Festivities will start with an opening breakfast and health fair along with the torch lighting ceremony with the Mayor of Fort Wayne. The Senior Games Brochure is now available! Click on graphic below to see the schedule and rules. Past participants will receive a brochure by mail. If you'd like to be added to the mailing list, please call 427-6000. REGISTRATION WILL BEGIN ON MONDAY, MAY 8, 2023. 


Rules & Results

The 2023 RULES  for all Senior Games events are NOW available.  Please review them prior to your participation. 


SeniorGames2023 737x476

Registration begins on Monday, May 8, 2023.


Volunteers NEEDED

We are looking for additional Senior Games Volunteers.  If you are interested, contact Josh (260-427-6465).


IMG 8888  IMG 7836


Thank You Sponsors!

 

Senior Games sponsors 2023

 




IMG 0559sm


Holly Small's husband carried the torch in memory of her along with Joe Sowder as the past Senior Games Champions! 


Check out the Senior Games Facebook page for additional results.



  IMG 9286     IMG 9209   

Event Photos & Facebook

facebook-logo

Like the Senior Games Facebook page today! Be up on the latest Senior Games information and see additional photos from the future Games soon!  

 

IMG 8261

 

RFW Logo Hori RGB 01

Sweet Breeze!

Purchase Tickets

Learn more...

IMAP.NEW

NOW AVAILABLE!  Search for parks, trails, activities and more.

What's Hot

We want your feedback!

new_blue_64x64Take our on-line survey now!
This quick and easy survey will only take 1 minute or less and will provide us with valuable information!

Summer 2023

View the Current Fun Times
Register Online NOW!!

Translate Content

enfrderues

Community Center - Menu